Money market report for the week ended December 30

On Friday, December 23, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on Tuesday, December 27, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €39.13 billion, €6.25 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week.

The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 0.00 per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day bills maturing on March 30, 2017. Bids of €40 million were submitted, with the Treasury accepting €5 million. Since €26.80 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €21.80 million, to stand at €254.00 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.392 per cent, down by 1.7 basis points from similar tenor issued on December 22, 2016, representing a bid price of 100.0992 per 100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 273-day bills maturing on April 6 and October 5, 2017, respectively.