Skruċ and his amazing technological panto

The magic of LED screens seems to have worked wonders for Skruċ – the Christmas panto in Maltese, which, its producer proudly reports, has attracted the crowds after a four-year dip.

The panto, being held at the Catholic Institute, in Floriana, caught a lot of attention on the social media, producer Pawlu Testa says. The revamp given to the stage, the cast and the style has truly worked, he adds.

“Audiences have responded to our efforts,” says Mr Testa, noting that it has been a very good year for the panto in Maltese with audiences closing in to the 10,000 goal.

Dame and panto scriptwriter Rodney Gauci is just as elated. “It’s been a true honour, a childhood dream” he says. It has been his debut as dame and he thinks the audience has accepted him with open arms.

“It seems the formula has worked for Skruċ this year and it is truly a spectacle to watch, so be prepared to go on a voyage through song, dance, laughter and the magic of the LED screens,” he says.

The popular duo Danusan feature for the first time, together with Snits as Jacob Marley, Ian Fenech as Skruċ and Mark Tonna, Tiziana and Jeffrey Scicluna as the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Leontine, Julie Pomorski, Bernice Darmanin, Paul Bonello and the young Gaia, Maxine and Kevin Calleja also form part of the cast.

Make up is the able hands of Justin Brincat and his team and costumes are the responsibility of LouiNoir team. Choreography is by Kinetic Dance Studio.

Live music is provided by a band under the direction of Abigail Brown with arrangements by Joe Brown

Ray Abdilla is the director.

There will be three extra shows on Sunday a 2pm, and on January 14 at 7pm and January 15 at 4pm.

For more information go to www.kumpanijateatrurjal.com or dial 9947 6468.