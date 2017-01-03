Brikkuni's new work is complete departure from band's trademark sound

Maltese band Brikkuni have just released the title track off their soon to be released third album Rub Al Khali.

Rub Al Khali is Brikkuni's third album.

Rub Al Khali marks a complete departure from the band's trademark sound and thematic concerns.

Mario Vella, lead singer and songwriter for the band describes Rub Al Khali as a very intimate account of a floundering relationship coupled with ruminations on mortality and spirituality.

"It is the sound of a severe mid-life crisis. It is a slow-burning brooding work that requires attention and patience," he says.

Most tracks are willfully deprived of rhythm and instant hooks, an album which is not meant to reward listeners who seek instant gratification, Vella says.

To listen to the title track click here.

The entire album will be available for free download toward the beginning of February.