Brikkuni's new work is complete departure from band's trademark sound
Album free to download from February
Maltese band Brikkuni have just released the title track off their soon to be released third album Rub Al Khali.
Rub Al Khali marks a complete departure from the band's trademark sound and thematic concerns.
Mario Vella, lead singer and songwriter for the band describes Rub Al Khali as a very intimate account of a floundering relationship coupled with ruminations on mortality and spirituality.
"It is the sound of a severe mid-life crisis. It is a slow-burning brooding work that requires attention and patience," he says.
Most tracks are willfully deprived of rhythm and instant hooks, an album which is not meant to reward listeners who seek instant gratification, Vella says.
To listen to the title track click here.
The entire album will be available for free download toward the beginning of February.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.