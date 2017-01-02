Advert
Monday, January 2, 2017, 13:53

Man survived Turkey nightclub attack by pretending to be dead

Francois al-Asmar, a Lebanese national wounded in Sunday's attack in Istanbul, said he acted like he was dead after being shot by the gunman.

See his comments on video above. 

