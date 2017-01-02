Advert
Monday, January 2, 2017, 09:27

Islamic State claims responsibility for Istanbul attack

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub which killed 39 people during a New Year's eve event.

"In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday," the statement said.

The gunman managed to get away and is being hunted by the Turkish authorities. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Manhunt underway after 39 killed in...

  2. Shooter kills 11 people and then himself...

  3. If 2016 was year of upheaval, 2017 could...

  4. German police say they prevent repeat of...

  5. Pope urges action on youth unemployment...

  6. Parcel bomb explodes outside neo-fascist...

  7. Thick fog disrupts flights from...

  8. Spectacular fireworks in Sydney as New...

  9. Islamist terrorism is biggest test for...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed