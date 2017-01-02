Islamic State claims responsibility for Istanbul attack
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub which killed 39 people during a New Year's eve event.
"In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday," the statement said.
The gunman managed to get away and is being hunted by the Turkish authorities.
