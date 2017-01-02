Manchester United's Mata and Ibrahimovic sink 10-man West Ham

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores Manchester United's second goal. Photo: Reuters

Manchester United clinched a sixth consecutive Premier League win for the first time since April 2015 as Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored second-half goals in a controversial 2-0 victory at 10-man West Ham United today.

The game was overshadowed by referee Mike Dean's harsh decision to send off home midfielder Sofiane Feghouli in the 15th minute for a challenge on Phil Jones, while Ibrahimovic's goal, coming after Mata's 63rd-minute opener, looked offside.

Mata sneaked into the box to knock fellow substitute Marcus Rashford's cut-back into the net after a marvellous piece of skill from the England forward, while Ibrahimovic volleyed in a blocked attempt from Ander Herrera with 12 minutes remaining.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the home side had three chances to take the lead but were denied by Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, who helped sixth-placed United move provisionally within a point of Arsenal in fourth spot.