Monday, January 2, 2017, 18:06 by

Reuters

Man City make light of Fernandinho red card to beat Burnley

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters / Jason Cairnduf

Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score as Manchester City made light of playing for an hour with 10 men to beat Burnley 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium today.

City, needing a quick response after defeat at title rivals Liverpool on Saturday, suffered a blow when Fernandinho was red-carded just past the half hour mark for a wild-looking tackle on Burnley's Iceland midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

The hosts dominated after the break, however, and took the lead after 58 minutes when Gael Clichy's low shot crept past Burnley keeper Tom Heaton and into the far corner.

Aguero, introduced as a second-half substitute, doubled City's lead with a fine finish from a tight angle four minutes later but Ben Mee halved the deficit to set up a tense finale.

City moved above Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal into third spot in the Premier League with 42 points, seven behind leaders Chelsea who play away at Spurs on Wednesday.

