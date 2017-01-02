Sports round-up

Rugby Union: Manu Tuilagi has been named in a 33-man England training squad for a two-day camp in Brighton this week, BBC reported yesterday. Maro Itoje, James Haskell, Anthony Watson and Jack Nowell return after missing the autumn internationals through injury, while there is a first call-up for Bath prop Nathan Catt. Mako and Billy Vunipola miss the camp because of injury, while Joe Launchbury is also not fit. Head coach Eddie Jones will confirm his Six Nations squad on January 20. “This short two-day camp in Brighton allows us to do some of the organisational work we need to do for the Six Nations,” said Jones.

Racing: Bryan Cooper is set for another lengthy injury lay-off after suffering a fractured pelvis following a spill in the first race at Punchestown on Saturday. The rider, who enjoyed Grade One success in his role as number one rider for Gigginstown House Stud with Petit Mouchoir at Leopardstown on Thursday, was unseated after Arkwrisht made a bad mistake five out in a beginners’ chase. Cooper has been plagued by injury in recent seasons and only recently returned to action having fractured an arm in October.

Basket, NBA: Russell Westbrook collected his 16th triple-double of the season to lead Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-88 victory over Los Angeles Clippers. Westbrook posted 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. He achieved the triple-double mark in less than 20 minutes in the first half. He is now two triple-doubles away from matching his total from last season. “It’s a blessing man,” Westbrook said. “My team-mates do a great job of making it easy for me. My job is to keep the pace high and keeping reading the game. The game will tell you what to do and that’s what I do.”