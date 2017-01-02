Ivanovic lost love for tennis
Former world No.1 Ana Ivanovic has admitted she quit tennis before she started to “despise” the sport.
The 29-year-old, whose sole Grand Slam success came at the 2008 French Open, announced her retirement last week after years of battling against a variety of injuries.
But Ivanovic told report-ers she had reached a position where she felt unfit to carry on at the top of the sport, both physically and mentally.
“The last few years have been a struggle with injury,” Ivanovic said.
“It was always a fight coming back and so much work on the court, off the court. For me, the IPTL (International Premier Tennis League) was a last test.
“I didn’t have the feeling in my body and in my heart that I should push more.
“It’s never easy to step back from something you love, but I wanted it to remain my love rather than something that I have to do or end up despising because it hurt.”
Ivanovic’s break from tennis looks like being a complete one as coaching does not appeal to her.
“I do not have ambitions of coming back as a coach,” said Ivanovic, who married Manchester United and Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger in July.
“I’m really happy with the career I’ve had. Now it’s time to try different things.”
