Ivanovic lost love for tennis

Former world No.1 Ana Ivanovic has admitted she quit tennis before she started to “despise” the sport.

The 29-year-old, whose sole Grand Slam success came at the 2008 French Open, announced her retirement last week after years of battling against a variety of injuries.

But Ivanovic told report-ers she had reached a position where she felt unfit to carry on at the top of the sport, both physically and mentally.

“The last few years have been a struggle with injury,” Ivanovic said.

“It was always a fight coming back and so much work on the court, off the court. For me, the IPTL (International Premier Tennis League) was a last test.

“I didn’t have the feeling in my body and in my heart that I should push more.

“It’s never easy to step back from something you love, but I wanted it to remain my love rather than something that I have to do or end up despising because it hurt.”

Ivanovic’s break from tennis looks like being a complete one as coaching does not appeal to her.

“I do not have ambitions of coming back as a coach,” said Ivanovic, who married Manchester United and Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger in July.

“I’m really happy with the career I’ve had. Now it’s time to try different things.”