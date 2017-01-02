Panto magic at the Manoel

Feline fun hits the Manoel Theatre this Christmas with Masquerade’s pantomime, Puss in Boots. Malcolm Galea plays Queen Shalayna (centre), with Joseph Zammit (left) and Anton Saliba. Photo: Frank Zammit

Malta’s wonderful baroque theatre in Valletta plays host to this season’s pantomime version of Puss in Boots staged by Masquerade.

Running until January 8, the theatre company returns with another action-packed laugh-out-loud Christmas pantomime to follow on past succes­ses such as Little Red and You Know Who and The Curse of Snow White.

Written by Malcolm Galea who also stars as the dame in the role of Queen Shalayna, the play sees Katherine Brown in the titular role and Stephen Oliver as the baddie.

Puss in Boots is directed by Anthony Bezzina with musical direction in the hands of Kris Spiteri, vocal coaching by Tina Gatt Frendo, and Elena Zammit in charge of choreography.

The cast also includes Joseph Zammit, Tina Rizzo, Anton Saliba, Analise Cassar, Gianni Selvaggi, Michela Farrugia, Michela Mifsud and Joe Depasquale.

Puss in Boots is playing today and on January 7 and 8 at 3pm and 8pm and on January 3, 4 and 6 at 8pm. Tickets are available from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, phone 2124 6389 or e-Mail: [email protected]. The production has a running time of two and a half hours.