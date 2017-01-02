Recall by Micko and Seahorse (right) by Fallondrin are two of the participating works of an international art collective hosted by the Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel and Spa.

Fifteen artists exhibited their work during an International Art Collective held at the beginning of December in St Julian’s, a selection of which are still on display at the Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel and Spa.

This is the biggest art event to date being held at this boutique hotel, located in the charming Balluta area. It is curated by Claude Camilleri, the hotel’s curator.

“We are excited to be hosting this collective as it will give local art lovers and guests the opportunity to see contemporary artwork by Maltese and international artists under one roof,” Alex Incorvaja, general manager, said.

For Camilleri, the hotel’s gallery isthe perfect space to exhibit the multi-medium artwork by the featured artists.

“The line-up of artists is amazing; the artwork an incredible blend of creative expression,” he said.

The collective features art by Simon Pink from the UK, Carl Consiglio, Gulja Holland, Stiefnu, Mark Mallia and Archer Charles from Malta, Alessio Doveri and Federico Peltretti from Italy, Vania Goshe from Bulgaria, Fallondrin from Sweden, Micko and Tijana Raskovic from Serbia, Clemens H. from Austria, Sallyanne Morgan from Ireland and Odltny from France.

The works are on show at the gallery on level one of the Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel and Spa in Balluta until end February. For more information, write to [email protected].