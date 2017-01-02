Audition call

The producers of Ovid’s classic Metamorphoses due to be staged in the open air in the summer of 2017 are currently searching for actors to take on some of the roles in the play.

This modern interpretation is in Maltese and requires highly skilled performers, most of whom will play a number of roles. The play will be directed by Stephen Oliver and Dominic Said and is adapted from Ovid by Adrian Buckle and Trevor Zahra.

One of the most influential works in Western culture, Metamorphoses has inspired such authors as Dante, Boccaccio, Chaucer, and Shakespeare. Numerous episodes from the poem have been depicted in acclaimed works of sculpture, painting, and music. Comprising 15 books and over 250 myths, the poem chronicles the history of the world from its creation to the deification of Julius Caesar within a loose mythico-historical framework.

The producers are looking for the following actors able to act the respective ages indicated: a female actress (acting age: early 20s), two female actresses (acting age: 20s), a female actress (acting age: 30s), a female actress (acting age: 40s – 50s), a male actor (acting age: early teens), a male actor (acting age: late teens), a male actor (acting age: 20s), a male actor (acting age: early 30s), two male actors (acting age: 40s) and a male actor (acting age: 40s – 50s).

More detailed information on the roles is available on Facebook. Those interested in auditioning must contact Adrian Buckle on [email protected] for more details. Auditions will be held at Studio A (Studio Shop) at St James Cavalier in Valletta on Wednesday, January 4 at 10am.