Announcements

CAMILLERI. On January 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELIZABETH, widow of Judge Spiridione Camilleri, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark and Antoinette, Simone and her husband Alfred, and Christine, her grandchildren Rebecca, Pippa, Isaac, Adam and his wife Andrea, Lara, Sharon and Michelle, her great-granddaughter Julia, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 3, at 8am for St Francis church, Msida Street, Birkirkara where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Lija Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Mission Fund, Mosta and the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara will be appreciated.

CARUANA. On January 1, JOAN née Busietta, aged 82, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her loving husband Albert Joseph, her cherished children Christopher and Anna Maria, Doranne and Simon Alden and Peter and Claire, her beloved grandchildren Niki, Timmy, Sean, Alexandra and Ben, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 3, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

CILIA. On December 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, PIO, widower of Benignia, of Żebbuġ, aged 77, a former Sergeant Major who served as secretary, vice president and honorary president of St Philip’s Band Club, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Jacqueline and her husband Raymond Farrugia, his grandchildren Larkin and his wife Chantelle, Darren and his fiancée Michaela, his great-grandchildren Amber and Dejan, his siblings Karmnu, Miriam, Vanna, Manwel, Marija, Willie, Raymond, Joe and Phyllis, his in-laws Josephine, Gejtu, Johnny and Lora, their respective spouses, many other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, January 4, at 2pm for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsentecadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by a courtege accompanied by St Philip’s Band leading to St Andrew’s Cemetery in Żebbuġ where interment will take place in the family grave. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, YVONNE, née Pace Floridia, widow of Carmelo (Memé), aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Perit Joseph Delia and Graziella, her daughter Mariella and Dr Peter Grech, her grandchildren Julian, Stephanie and Anthony Debono, Dr Ylenia and Dr Francis Fenech, Michael, Daniel and his fiancée Louanne, her great-granddaughter Julia, her sister MarieLouise Mifsud, her in-laws Erica Pace Floridia, Maryanne and Yvonne Delia, Phyllis Muscat, Emily Delia and Maryann Delia, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, January 3 at 2pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Caritas Malta, Floriana, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. On December 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, DORIS, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss, her sisters Norah and Yvonne (Sister Margaret Mary SJA), her niece Anna-Maria and her husband Lawrence Bonello, her nephew and nieces of the United States, Arthur and his wife Jai Lin, Martha and her husband Richard Bertolino, Kathy Todd, Mary-Ellen Mizzi Kinser, Janet Mizzi Balser and her husband David Balser, other relatives and friends. The funeral will leave Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, January 2, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On January 1, at his daughter’s residence, Dr CHEVALIER SALVINO MD, MRCOG, FRCOG, FICS, KLJ, widower of Beryl, passed away unexpectedly at the venerable age of 93. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Helen, widow of David Arney, his sons Julian and his wife Davidona, Justin, Jerome and his wife Terri, his grandchildren Oliver, George, Amelia, James, Jessica and Ella, his brother Albert and his wife Polly, his sister Suor Cecilia, Phyllis widow of his brother Paul, Ethel widow of his brother John, Clive and Alan Brooks, brothers of his late wife Beryl as well as numerous nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Paceville, on Thursday January 5 at 8.30am. It is his wish that the Mass be a ‘celebratory’ one affirming his belief in the everlasting life after death. His favourite colour was green and it would be appreciated if any article of clothing reflected this preference of colour.

MUSCAT. On December 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, THERESA, née Ciappara, widow of Joseph, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Moira and her husband Alexander Falzon, Carmen and her husband Saviour Pace, Antoinette and her husband Patrick Fenech, Joseph and his wife Bernadette, Joanne, and Josette and her husband Reuben Zammit; her grandchildren Marisa, Alexia, Christopher, Kurt, Lara, Jennifer, Alessandra, Michaela, Matthew, and Nicole; her great-grandchildren Liam and Kyran; her brothers and sisters Angela, Alfred, Andrew, Salvinu and Giovanna; their families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Monday, January 2 at 3.30pm at Naxxar parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of LOUIS V. RADMILLI will be celebrated today at 6pm at the Ursuline Crèche chapel, Sliema.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI PACE. In loving memory of our dear mother MAY who departed this life 35 years ago today. Never forgotten by her children and grandchildren.

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of dearest JO, today the 32nd anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Jimmy and Carolyn.

BORG BARTOLO. In loving memory of my dearest JOE on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Imelda. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, January 3 at 6pm at the Risen Christ chapel, Hilltop Gardens Retirement Village, Naxxar.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. On the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her husband Andrea-Karl, her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean and sister-in-law Daniela, her grandmother Doris Borg, her in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass will be said today at 6.30pm at San Ġorġ Preca parish church, Swatar.

BUGEJA. Sweet memories of our dear parents ADELINA and JOSEPH. Rose, Lina and Paul.

MUSCAT MANDUCA – MARIA LUISA. Remembered with love today and always. Marlene and Miriam.

NAUDI. In loving memory of ROBERT, a dear and beloved brother, today the ninth anni­versary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his brother Anton and his wife, Marlene, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal peace and rest. All his relatives and friends are kindly asked to remember him in their daily prayers.

RADMILLI – LOUIS V. Treasured memories of our beloved father on the first anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children David and Berta, Victor and Graziella, Suzanne and Michael, Sandra, widow of his son Noel, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SMITH. Remembering our beloved mother YOLANDA with love and gratitude on the 16th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by her daughters Blanche, Cecilia and Pat, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

