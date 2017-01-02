Turtle rescued on new year's day

This small turtle was rescued on the sandy beach at Rinella Bay in Grand Harbour yesterday after swallowing a fishing line.

Nature Trust said the turtle was found in a weak state by a member of the public - Karl - who alerted the Wildlife Rescue Team. Fortunately he did not try to pull the line out of its mouth. People provided a damp towel and took care of the turtle until help arrived.

The turtle has been named Giuliana and is now safely in a tank under the care of vet Anthony Gruppetta. It will be freed back into the sea once it recovers.

Nature Trust can be contacted on emergencies on 99999505.