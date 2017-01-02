Turtle rescued on new year's day
This small turtle was rescued on the sandy beach at Rinella Bay in Grand Harbour yesterday after swallowing a fishing line.
Nature Trust said the turtle was found in a weak state by a member of the public - Karl - who alerted the Wildlife Rescue Team. Fortunately he did not try to pull the line out of its mouth. People provided a damp towel and took care of the turtle until help arrived.
The turtle has been named Giuliana and is now safely in a tank under the care of vet Anthony Gruppetta. It will be freed back into the sea once it recovers.
Nature Trust can be contacted on emergencies on 99999505.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.