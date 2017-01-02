Teenager held behind bars for drug possession

An unemployed teenager from St Paul's Bay will spend the first days of the new year in jail after being denied bail following his arraignment for drug possession.

Nineteen year old Julian Bonnici was arrested on New Year's Day after allegedly being found in possession of ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis.

Magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona, heard that 87 ecstasy pills and eight grammes of cocaine were an indication that the drug was not intended for the accused's personal use.

The matter was different in respect of the cannabis charge since the man had allegedly admitted with the police to being a cannabis smoker.

The court heard that a search at the man's home yielded a set of weighing scales which the accused allegedly used to check the quantities handed over by suppliers.

The court denied the accused's request for bail since the young offender was not deemed to offer sufficient reassurance that he would not repeat the same offence in the future.

Inspector Jonathan Cassar prosecuted.

Lawyer Francois Dalli was defence counsel.