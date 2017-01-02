Parents claim son was assaulted by policemen - police say he violently resisted arrest

The parents of a 17-year-old Libyan boy claimed in court today that their son was assaulted by two policemen while under arrest early on New Year's day.

The police, however, are claiming that the teenager violently resisted arrest.

The teen was arrested and taken to the St Julian's police station after allegedly being involved in a fight with a man in Paceville at around 3am. Upon being released from custody, the young man allegedly had a row with his father who was waiting outside the police station to accompany him back home. The court was told that when police officers intervened between father and son, the latter reacted violently, allegedly insulting and attacking two officers who suffered slight injuries.

The prosecution explained that the accused had violently reacted to the officers' attempts to arrest him and refused to obey police orders.

Defence counsel for the accused pointed out that their version of events was somewhat different from that presented by the prosecution. He pointed out that his morning the accused together with his parents - a maritime engineer and a medical doctor who have lived in Malta for the past three years - filed a judicial protest against the authorities alleging a violation of the young man's fundamental rights.

The parents claimed that their son was severely man handled while under custody by two officers at the St Julian's police station. He was allegedly slapped and kicked in the face, ending up badly bruised and with a fractured nose. According to the plaintiffs, the violence suffered at the hands of the police officers violated the right to protection against inhuman and degrading treatment.

Magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona appointed medical expert Mario Scerri to examine the accused so as to determine the extent and nature of his injuries.

The defence requested bail, remarking that besides being a minor, the accused was a student with a clean criminal record. The prosecution objected to the request on the basis that the accused had apparently recognized the officers involved in the violent episode.

The court granted the request for bail but warned the young man not to approach Paceville and the St Julian's police station pending the duration of the case. The court also imposed a personal guarantee of €1,000.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Julian Farrugia were defence counsel.