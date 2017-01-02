Motorcyclist, 26, dies in Mosta crash
Tragic start to the new year
A motorcyclist died in a crash in Mosta late yesterday.
The police said the crash took place at 9.45pm in Vjal l-Indipendenza, Mosta (close to San Silvestru chapel) and involved a Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 26-year-old man of Mosta and an Isuzu Double Cab pick-up driven by a 39 year-old man from Dingli.
Members from the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on site to assist the motorcyclist. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he passed away.
A magisterial inquiry has been appointed.
