Advert
Monday, January 2, 2017, 07:06

Motorcyclist, 26, dies in Mosta crash

Tragic start to the new year

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Mosta late yesterday.

The police said the crash took place at 9.45pm in Vjal l-Indipendenza, Mosta (close to San Silvestru chapel) and involved a Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 26-year-old man of Mosta and an Isuzu Double Cab pick-up driven by a 39 year-old man from Dingli.

Members from the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on site to assist the motorcyclist. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he passed away. 

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: With taxi drivers like this one,...

  2. New year, new rules: the things you can...

  3. Watch: Thousands pack Valletta streets...

  4. Perf, piżellu, ġobnuż... make it into...

  5. Gozo ferry technical trouble leads to...

  6. Six drunk drivers caught during police...

  7. Lunch for the lonely still going strong,...

  8. Motorcyclist grievously injured minutes...

  9. Watch: Malta must 'rise to the occasion'...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed