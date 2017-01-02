Malta newspapers review
The following are the top headlines in the Maltese newspapers.
Times of Malta reports that some 300 16-year-olds have disappeared from school lists and have not been working in a regular manner. It also reports that a mediation meeting between the Electoral Commission and Identity Malta over a legal dispute has failed. The commission is calling on Identity Malta to update it about new Maltese citizens who have the right to vote.
The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon lead with the terrorist attack in Istanbul where many were killed in a night club. The shooter is still being hunted.
l-orizzont says taxi drivers had strong demand over the festive period, with many heeding appeals not to drive.
