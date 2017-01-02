Jobs increase by 4.4%

Registered full-time employment in June increased by 4.4 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 4.8 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, official statistics released today show.

The labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 3.2 per cent, reaching 183,201. This was mainly attributed to an increase in the full-time gainfully occupied population (7,520) and a drop in registered unemployment (1,768).

Administrative and support service activities and arts, entertainment and recreation contributed mostly to the increase in employment, compared to June 2015.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 7,446 persons to 135,406. Public sector full-time employment increased by 74 persons to 44,354, the National Statistics Office said.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 399 when compared to June 2015, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 7,121. Full-time employment for men and women went up by 3.1 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively over 2015 levels.

Registered part-time employment in June 2016 went up by 5.4 per cent when compared to the year before. The sectors registering the largest increases were wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (+845 persons), accommodation and food service activities (+559 persons) and Arts, entertainment and recreation (+432 persons).

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 24,239 up by 6.2 per cent (+1,423 persons) when compared to the corresponding month in 2015. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 36,155 up by 4.8 per cent (+1,652 persons) when compared to 2015.

Unemployment dropped to 3,441 from 5,209 in June 2015.

24,348 new jobs in three years

In a statement, the government observed that jobs increased by 24,348 since this legislature started.

The increase under the previous administration was 11,250 in the full five years.

Nine of every 10 new jobs was in the private sector. Most were in private services.

1,400 new jobs were created in Gozo in the past three years, more than twice the previous five years.