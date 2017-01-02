Advert
Monday, January 2, 2017, 16:00 by

Edwina Brincat

Homeless man gets seven months for stealing alcohol

Photo: Shutterstock

A homeless and unemployed man who five days ago had denied stealing alcohol from a cash and carry store in Qormi was today sentenced to seven months in prison after admitting to the offence. 

Andre Borg, 30, had been sent to Mount Carmel hospital's Forensic Unit five days ago after a court heard that he needed help to kick a drug habit.

Today he appeared before magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona and informed the court that he was changing his former not guilty plea. He admitted to having participated in the theft together with an accomplice, who was separately charged.

The court condemned the man to a seven-month jail term.

Inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted. Lawyer Albert Zerafa was counsel to the accused.

 

