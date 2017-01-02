Advert
Monday, January 2, 2017, 10:21

Rare sight in Gozo as swans land in Marsalforn

Photo: Adin Vella

Photo: Adin Vella

A bevy of about a dozen swans landed in a reservoir in Marsalforn valley this morning, attracting many people to the area to enjoy the unusual event.

Policemen were also on site to deter illegal hunting.

The swans are believed to have migrated further south than normal because of cold weather in Europe.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. New year, new rules: the things you can...

  2. Watch: With taxi drivers like this one,...

  3. Motorcyclist, 26, dies in Mosta crash

  4. Watch: Thousands pack Valletta streets...

  5. Gozo ferry technical trouble leads to...

  6. Six drunk drivers caught during police...

  7. 300 have ‘disappeared’ from school and work

  8. Lunch for the lonely still going strong,...

  9. Motorcyclist grievously injured minutes...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed