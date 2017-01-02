Rare sight in Gozo as swans land in Marsalforn
A bevy of about a dozen swans landed in a reservoir in Marsalforn valley this morning, attracting many people to the area to enjoy the unusual event.
Policemen were also on site to deter illegal hunting.
The swans are believed to have migrated further south than normal because of cold weather in Europe.
