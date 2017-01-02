'Feast of generosity' raises €980,911 for Dar tal-Providenza

€980,911 were raised for Dar tal-Providenza in the annual 'feast of generosity' held yesterday on the grounds of the home for people with disabilities in Siġġiewi.

Hundreds of people visited the home to watch the various shows presented throughout the day and make a donation. Others donated over the phone. Various parishes in Malta and Gozo made special collections during Masses.

The director, Fr Martin Micallef, said that this year’s edition of the feast has once again shown the solidarity with and generosity of the Maltese people towards Id-Dar tal-Providenza. He thanked the civil and political authorities for their support as well as all those hundreds of volunteers that took part in the organisation.

Gratitude was also expressed by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna, who also opened the 'feast' with Mass.

€32,010 were raised through an auction of various works of art donated by more than 100 Maltese and foreign artists.

The feast of generosity held on New Year's Day 2016 had raised a record €1.04 million.