I thank Roger Mifsud for reminding me of the unpublished Nationalist Party contracts. However, he will agree with me that the Maltese majority gave a historic victory to the Labour Party, believing that Joseph Muscat will change things. They saw in him a bright young leader who really believed in Malta tagħna lkoll (Malta for all) and whose speeches before the election reflected the words of St Francis of Assisi.

Nearly four years have gone by now and not only are unpublished contracts a matter of concern but, in my opinion, when it is no longer possible for a Prime Minister to keep his ministers in check it becomes a matter of grave concern.

Had the Prime Minister killed the Panama scandal immediately by taking proper action, matters for Muscat would have been easier to handle.

Anyway, if Roger Mifsud is the Roger Mifsud I had the pleasure to work with at the Times of Malta, may I wish him and his family all the very best and a less scandalous 2017.