Danger roads
Two important roads in Victoria, namely Triq ta’ l-Għajn, starting from Tomb’s Square and leading to Fontana, and Triq Sir Arturo Mercieca need urgent patching, if not a radical resurfacing exercise.
Another road coming to mind is the one leading from the Gozo General Hospital to the main road. Two large manhole covers rise above the road surface in busy thoroughfare, forcing vehicles to swerve abruptly to steer clear.
The roads department should take swift action.
