Sporting briefs

Henderson: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is a doubt to face his former club Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon. The midfielder was forced off midway through the second half of Saturday’s win over Manchester City with a heel problem, although it is not the same issue which has troubled the England international for the last 12 months.

Gnabry: Lazio are ready to pay the €8m release clause to sign Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen, Gazzetta dello Sport reported yesterday. Lazio have reportedly identified the winger as the ideal replacement of Keita Balde if the latter decides to move on. Gnabry has been impressive for Werder Bremen this season, netting seven goals in the German league.

Senegal: Senegal restored experienced defender Cheikh Mbengue and striker Moussa Sow to their 23-man squad for this month’s African Nations Cup finals in Gabon. The pair had missed November’s World Cup qualifier in South Africa but both return to participate at their third Nations Cup tournament. Henri Saviet of St Etienne was also recalled by coach Aliou Cisse for the three-week tournament where Senegal play in Group B against Algeria, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Schneiderlin: West Brom are expected to step up their efforts to sign Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. Tony Pulis saw his first offer worth £18m after adds-ons rejected by United last week but he will now return with an improved £20m bid, the Birmingham Mail reported. Schneiderlin is thought to be the Baggies’ main target during the January transfer window.

Noble: West Ham will check on Mark Noble after the midfielder came off against Leicester City on Saturday. The skipper was forced off after a strong tackle from Daniel Amartey and boss Slaven Bilic admitted he is likely to be a doubt for the visit of Manchester United this evening.