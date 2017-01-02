Dividend aristocrats in 2017

Dividend aristocrats are US companies which have long track records of increasing their dividend. Companies that have raised their dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years are known as dividend aristocrats. An investor can get exposure to these companies via the ‘ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:NOBL)’ which is a ETF containing 52 companies.

The following are a few of the US companies within this group that are currently paying an attractive dividend yield:

AT&T Inc (Indicative gross yield 4.61%)

AT&T Inc. is a communications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides local and long-distance phone service, wireless and data communications, Internet access and messaging, IP-based and satellite television, security services, telecommunications equipment, and directory advertising and publishing.

Chevron Corp (Indicative gross yield 3.66%)

Chevron Corporation is an integrated energy company with operations in countries located around the world. The Company produces and transports crude oil and natural gas. Chevron also refines, markets, and distributes fuels as well as is involved in chemical operations, mining operations, power generation and energy services.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Indicative gross yield 3.67%)

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a variety of energy related products and services. The Company supplies electric service in New York, parts of New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as well as supplies electricity to wholesale customers.

AbbVie Inc. (Indicative gross yield 4.11%)

AbbVie Inc. researches and develops pharmaceutical products. The Company produces pharmaceutical drugs for specialty therapeutic areas such as immunology, chronic kidney disease, Hepatitis C, women's health, oncology, and neuroscience. AbbVie also offers treatments for diseases including Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's disease.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (Indicative gross yield 3.32%)

Exxon Mobil Corporation operates petroleum and petrochemicals businesses on a worldwide basis. The Company's operations include exploration and production of oil and gas, electric power generation, and coal and minerals operations. Exxon Mobil also manufactures and markets fuels, lubricants, and chemicals.

The Procter & Gamble Company (Indicative gross yield 3.19%)

The Procter & Gamble Company manufactures and markets consumer products in countries throughout the world. The Company provides products in the laundry and cleaning, paper, beauty care, food and beverage, and health care segments. Procter & Gamble's products are sold primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and neighborhood stores.

Wal-Mart Stores (Indicative gross yield 2.89%)

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates discount stores, supercenters, and neighbourhood markets. The Company's discount stores and supercenters offer merchandise such as apparel, housewares, small appliances, electronics, and hardware. Walmart's markets offer a full-line supermarket and a limited assortment of general merchandise. The Company operates nationally and internationally.

The Coca-Cola Company (Indicative gross yield 3.38%)

The Coca-Cola Company manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drink concentrates and syrups. The Company also distributes and markets juice and juice-drink products. Coca-Cola distributes its products to retailers and wholesalers in the United States and internationally.

McDonald's Corporation (Indicative gross yield 3.06%)

McDonald's Corporation franchises and operates fast-food restaurants in the global restaurant industry. The Company's restaurants serve a variety of value-priced menu products in countries around the world.

This article was issued by Kristian Camenzuli, Investment Manager at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article is being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.