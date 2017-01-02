­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Swansea from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Excelsior from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) today.

The Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Misurata (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Genoa from Damieta to Salerno (Bianchi Group) tomorrow.

The Cardiff from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Analena from Annaba to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Irene from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Thursday.