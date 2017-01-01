Istanbul night club attacked, several injured
Around 20-30 people are believed to have been wounded in an attack on an Istanbul night club on New Year's Eve.
TV footage showed a number of ambulances and police vehicles outside the Reina nightclub, in the Besiktas area of the city.
NTV said two attackers were involved, with one TV station saying the attackers were dressed in Santa costumes.
Istanbul had been on high alert for any terror attacks, with some 17,000 police officers on duty in the city. Just weeks ago, a bomb exploded outside the Besiktas stadium.
