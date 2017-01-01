Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 20:27

Five world news stories that grabbed your attention in 2016

There was no shortage of international events dominating headlines in 2016, with elections, impeachments, wars, terror attacks, the Brexit vote and EU in-fighting all vying for readers' attention.

Here are the 5 most read world news stories on timesofmalta.com throughout 2016, in reverse order. 

5. Donald Trump defies the odds to win US election

2016 was Mr Trump's year, with the property tycoon forcing naysayers to eat their own words as he romped to the US presidency. 

Donald Trump will assume the presidency on January 20. Photo: Reuters/Carlo AllegriDonald Trump will assume the presidency on January 20. Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri

 

4. Crash landing at Dubai airport as Emirates plane catches fire

Video showed a tower of flame bursting from the front of the aircraft, and then a thick black plume of smoke rising into the sky. Readers from America, Australia and even the UAE read about the event on Times of Malta

Smoke bellowed out the Emirates plane. Photo: Twitter/@FlightAlerts777Smoke bellowed out the Emirates plane. Photo: [email protected]

 

3. Hijacked EgyptAir flight lands in Cyprus

Panic turned to relief as authorities discovered the hijacker had no clear demands and a suicide belt that was fake. A few months later, Malta would experience something similar.

A bus carrying some passengers from the hijacked EgyptAir aircraft drives by the plane at Larnaca Airport. Photo: Petros Karadjias, APA bus carrying some passengers from the hijacked EgyptAir aircraft drives by the plane at Larnaca Airport. Photo: Petros Karadjias, AP

 

2. Dozens dead as truck rams into Bastille Day crowds in Nice

What was meant to be a celebration turned into carnage, as terror struck the French Riviera. Reports of the attack came in late on a weeknight, but that did not deter horrified readers. 

The Bastille Day attacks shook France. Photo: ReutersThe Bastille Day attacks shook France. Photo: Reuters

 

1.  Carnage in Brussels as two bombs rip through airport

A Maltese man was among those injured, and the fact that so many locals have friends or family who work in or commute to the Belgian capital meant readers from all walks of life tuned in to follow news of the terror attacks. 

Blasts at the airport and a metro station killed more than 30 people. Photo: ReutersBlasts at the airport and a metro station killed more than 30 people. Photo: Reuters
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Intoxicated pilot goes through...

  2. Manhunt underway after 39 killed in...

  3. If 2016 was year of upheaval, 2017 could...

  4. Watch: Two blasts in central Baghdad...

  5. Pope urges action on youth unemployment...

  6. Thick fog disrupts flights from...

  7. Spectacular fireworks in Sydney as New...

  8. Obama to meet lawmakers in attempt to...

  9. Islamist terrorism is biggest test for...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed