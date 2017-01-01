Five world news stories that grabbed your attention in 2016
There was no shortage of international events dominating headlines in 2016, with elections, impeachments, wars, terror attacks, the Brexit vote and EU in-fighting all vying for readers' attention.
Here are the 5 most read world news stories on timesofmalta.com throughout 2016, in reverse order.
5. Donald Trump defies the odds to win US election
2016 was Mr Trump's year, with the property tycoon forcing naysayers to eat their own words as he romped to the US presidency.
4. Crash landing at Dubai airport as Emirates plane catches fire
Video showed a tower of flame bursting from the front of the aircraft, and then a thick black plume of smoke rising into the sky. Readers from America, Australia and even the UAE read about the event on Times of Malta.
3. Hijacked EgyptAir flight lands in Cyprus
Panic turned to relief as authorities discovered the hijacker had no clear demands and a suicide belt that was fake. A few months later, Malta would experience something similar.
2. Dozens dead as truck rams into Bastille Day crowds in Nice
What was meant to be a celebration turned into carnage, as terror struck the French Riviera. Reports of the attack came in late on a weeknight, but that did not deter horrified readers.
1. Carnage in Brussels as two bombs rip through airport
A Maltese man was among those injured, and the fact that so many locals have friends or family who work in or commute to the Belgian capital meant readers from all walks of life tuned in to follow news of the terror attacks.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.