Giroud's scorpion special helps Arsenal ease past Palace
Olivier Giroud scored with a superb, improvised backheeled volley as Arsenal eased past struggling Crystal Palace with a 2-0 win that moved them into third spot in the Premier League today.
The France international produced a flying scorpion-like flick with his left heel to convert Alexis Sanchez's cross while tumbling forward following an Arsenal counter-attack, which helped build with another neat flick, in the 17th minute.
It was uncannily similar to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal for Manchester United against Sunderland on Boxing Day.
While Arsenal's first goal was a stunning piece of improvisation their second after 55 minutes was a messy affair with Alex Iwobi's looping header dropping in via Palace defender Joel Ward who failed to make a goalline clearance.
Christian Benteke wasted the best of Palace's few chances when he headed wide shortly before Iwobi's effort and though Sam Allardyce's side did briefly rally having fallen two goals behind they never looked likely to get back into the game.
But Arsenal were dominant as they moved above Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur into third, nine points behind rampant leaders Chelsea and one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Watford 4-1 away earlier on Sunday.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.