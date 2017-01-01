Knighthood ‘a dream come true’ for Farah

Double Olympic champion Mo Farah was awarded knighthood yesterday.

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has said being given a knighthood in the New Year Honours is a “dream come true” for a boy who arrived in the UK unable to speak English.

The distance runner, 33, who successfully defended his 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the Rio Games, is recognised for services to athletics.

He is joined at the top of an honours list heavy with Team GB heroes by tennis world number one Andy Murray, who took gold in Brazil and becomes a knight for services to tennis and charity, while heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill is made a dame.

“I’m so happy to be awarded this honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight,” Farah said.

“Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today – it’s a dream come true.

“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career.”

Ennis-Hill said she was “truly honoured” to receive a title alongside other members of Team GB.

She shared a picture of her Rio 2016 team-mates and tweeted: “What a team to have been a part of. Dame ... truly truly honoured!”

In a year that saw Team GB bring home a record-breaking haul of medals from the Rio Olympics, many athletes have been honoured, and some upgraded after being recognised following the London 2012 Games.

Champion rower Katherine Grainger, 41, the first female Olympian to win five medals at five Games, becomes a dame for services to rowing and charity.

Grainger said she did not struggle to keep the news secret, adding: “It has been easy to keep in some ways because it is an enormous honour and one I did not really expect, so in a way by not telling anyone, it doesn’t feel real yet.”

Two married sporting couples have also been honoured, with cycling stars Jason and Laura Kenny being upgraded to CBEs for services to the sport.

Kate Richardson-Walsh receives an OBE, while wife Helen Richardson-Walsh is made an MBE following Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic hockey gold medal.

The rest of the team were also made MBEs for services to the sport.

Max Whitlock, 23, who claimed gold on the pommel and floor, as well as winning an all-around bronze, is honoured with an MBE for services to gymnastics.

Two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams described her upgrade to an OBE as “amazing”, saying it topped off “the most incredible year”.

The list, which does not only honour new stars of the sporting world, sees Sir Roger Bannister made a Companion of Honour for services to sport.