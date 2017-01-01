The President’s engagements
Saturday
9.30am The President presides over the ceremony of the Bethlehem Peace Flame at San Anton Gardens, Attard.
Next Sunday
4pm The President visits an activity organised by the Solidarity Group within Siġġiewi local council.
5pm The President attends Mass in honour of Fr Mario Mangion, new Archpriest of St George the Martyr church, Qormi.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.