Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);
Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);
Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);
Balluta Pharmacy, 30, Main Street, St Julian’s (2131 7888);
Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);
M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);
Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652);
El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);
St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);
Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).
• The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.
• For emergency dentist on Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
