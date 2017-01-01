Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 00:01

Performances by Victoria students

The musical Tinsel and Tea Towels was staged at the Don Bosco Oratory Hall by the Gozo College Victoria Primary School students. The two performances were attended by more than 700 people. The Christmas concert was coordintaed by the school’s senior management team, staff and music and drama teachers of the Gozo College.

