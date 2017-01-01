Of beer and the ultimate mindset

Management from Farsons Group got together before the year’s end.

In what has now become an annual appointment, bringing together members of management from Farsons Group companies before the year’s end, this year’s event was themed ‘The ultimate mindset’.

Nathan Farrugia, founder and CEO of Ultimate Performance, and previously founder and CEO of Inspire, delivered a keynote address which explored the idea that success is a mindset and that it is our choices that ultimately lead us to become who we deserve to be. He went on to explain how one can ‘choose’ to be successful and how to recognise the self-limiting beliefs that stall progress or halt growth and go on to attain self-realisation.

“Mr Farrugia has pushed the boundaries of human performance, setting world records in the process. In his address he recounted near-death experiences and the learning outcomes that have enabled him to raise his game both in business and in life. His experiences will surely inspire our team to push their limits and become ultimate performers in their own right,” said Antoinette Caruana, the group’s HR manager and company secretary.

The keynote address was preceded by a presentation about specialty beers and a beer-tasting session that included the ales from the Farsons Classic Brews range, Blue Label Original Amber Ale, Double Red Strong Ale and India Pale Ale, as well as Cisk Pilsner. Double Red and Blue Label have just been awarded gold and silver respectively in this year’s edition of the Brussels Beer Challenge.