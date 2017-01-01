Next year’s Foster Clark’s Lifecycle Challenge – on the Serengeti Trail

Alan Curry explaining next year’s trail.

The 2017 challenge, to take place between July 14 and 28 in Kenya and Tanzania, is powered by Foster Clark’s, which has generously donated €25,000 towards renal research.

For the past 19 years Lifecycle has travelled far and wide in aid of renal patients, raising money by getting dedicated cyclists to take on extreme challenges.

“Lifecycle is an initiative that shows courage, dedication and humanity and Foster Clark is proud to be part of such an exciting challenge which helps save lives,” said Alan Curry, who founded the Lifecycle Foundation.

“There is an alignment of values between Foster Clark and Lifecycle, one for pushing the boundaries, challenging ourselves and venturing into a hard and largely unknown terrain while at the same time keeping our values and principles at the forefront of what we do.

“As a company we always strive to be at the forefront and look forward to a long and prosperous collaboration which will help drive both investment and research into the renal unit which will help improve the quality of so many lives.”

Next year’s Foster Clark’s Lifecycle Challenge will leave Nairobi and make its way to Dar el Salam, following the Serengeti Trail.

When Curry founded the challenge in 1999, in support of renal patients and research, the concept was to hold an annual cycling challenge in exotic destinations to raise funds that would help the patients.

Nineteen years later, the foundation is still going strong and looking at another daring destination. So far the destinations have taken the daring cyclists far and wide, pushing them to the limits of the earth and themselves.

The Lifecycle Challenge takes place over 10 days, cycling approximately 2,000km in aid of renal patients. These challenges have taken the cyclists from Russia to Syria, Zambia and everywhere in between.

Look up Lifecycle Challenge Malta on Facebook for more information.