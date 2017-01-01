Nativity musicals pass on Christmas messages

Students of St Francis School, Victoria, prepared two Nativity musicals for this Christmas, one entitled Gabriel’s Big Break and the other Gimme, Gimme, Gimme. Both had a strong message – leaving all in God’s hands because He knows what is best.

Another message they put across was a challenge for children not to focus too much on receiving gifts but on giving something that doesn’t cost much – a smile, a word of understanding, some time with the lonely.