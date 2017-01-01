Nativity musicals pass on Christmas messages
Students of St Francis School, Victoria, prepared two Nativity musicals for this Christmas, one entitled Gabriel’s Big Break and the other Gimme, Gimme, Gimme. Both had a strong message – leaving all in God’s hands because He knows what is best.
Another message they put across was a challenge for children not to focus too much on receiving gifts but on giving something that doesn’t cost much – a smile, a word of understanding, some time with the lonely.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.