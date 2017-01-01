Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 00:01

JAYE journey

Eighteen teams from 10 post-secondary educational institutions in Malta and Gozo recently came together at the Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry to launch their products and services as part of their Junior Achievement Young Enterprise Malta Foundation Company Programme journey. The product launch, attended by parents, advisors, teachers and business partners, also hosted Parliamentary Secretary for Youth Chris Agius.

