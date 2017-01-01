Green Pak donates €20,000 to L-Istrina
Green Pak’s sixth Nirriċikla għall-Istrina campaign donated €20,000 to L-Istrina, the annual charity festival held on Boxing Day at St Benedict’s College, Kirkop.
