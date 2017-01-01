Foundation brings joy to children from difficult backgrounds

Children celebrating during a Christmas party at Pembroke parish hall.

The HSBC Malta Foundation continued its Christmas tradition of celebrating the festive season with those from disadvantaged backgrounds by supporting a number of charities in December.

The financial donation from the foundation brought the season’s spirit to those who might not otherwise have had a celebration. This time the recipients included: National Foster Care Association Malta, Kummissjoni Djakonija – Żurrieq, Paediatric Day Care Ward at Mater Dei and the Friends of Mount Carmel Hospital Society.

The bank’s contribution allowed a range of activities and parties to be held. These typically feature Christmas elves, toys, Christmas delicacies and a visit from Santa Claus.

Reflecting the sentiment of the charity recipients, John Lanzon, secretary at Friends of Mount Carmel Hospital Society, said: “On behalf of our organisation, I thank the HSBC Malta Foundation for its generous donation towards activities held for children receiving treatment at the Young People’s Unit. With the donation, these young ones had the opportunity to enjoy a better environment and good spirit during Christmas.”