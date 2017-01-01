Course on the heart in prayer
The Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) is organising a four-session course exploring the relationship between our emotional life and prayer.
Entitled The Heart of Prayer, it will answer questions such as: Should people pray when they are angry? How can loneliness be part of prayer? Is darkness a place for prayer? And Can prayer heal emotional scars?
The course will answer these questions through theoretical input, small group sharing and exercises to discover prayer as a place of personal and community integration.
The sessions will be held on January 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 7.15 to 9pm at the MSSP’s Oratory in Birkirkara. They will be led by Fr Frankie Cini. Participants will be asked for a €15 donation.
To book seats call 2144 1917, 9927 7648 or e-mail [email protected].
