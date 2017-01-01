Course on the heart in prayer

The Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) is organising a four-session course exploring the relationship between our emotional life and prayer.

Entitled The Heart of Prayer, it will answer questions such as: Should people pray when they are angry? How can loneliness be part of prayer? Is darkness a place for prayer? And Can prayer heal emotional scars?

The course will answer these questions through theoretical input, small group sharing and exercises to discover prayer as a place of personal and community integration.

The sessions will be held on January 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 7.15 to 9pm at the MSSP’s Oratory in Birkir­kara. They will be led by Fr Frankie Cini. Participants will be asked for a €15 donation.

To book seats call 2144 1917, 9927 7648 or e-mail [email protected].