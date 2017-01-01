Charity swim in aid of L-Istrina
President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca paid a visit to the Marsascala Waterpolo Club prior to the annual Christmas Charity Swim – in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund – on Christmas Eve. She is seen here with club members and people who braved the cold sea to raise funds for L-Istrina.
