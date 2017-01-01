Announcements

DELIA. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, YVONNE, née Pace Floridia, widow of Carmelo (Memé), aged 87, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son, architect Joseph Delia and Graziella, her daughter Mariella and Dr Peter Grech, her grand­children Julian, Stephanie and Anthony Debono, Dr Ylenia and Dr Francis Fenech, Michael, Daniel and his fiancée Louanne, her great-granddaughter Julia, her sister MarieLouise Mifsud, her in-laws Erica Pace Floridia, Maryanne and Yvonne Delia, Phyllis Muscat, Emily Delia and Maryann Delia, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, January 3 at 2pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Caritas Malta, Floriana, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI – Doris, aged 92, passed peacefully away on December 31 at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss, her sisters Norah and Yvonne (Sister Margaret Mary SJA), her niece Anna-Maria and her husband Lawrence Bonello, her nephew and nieces of the United States, Arthur and his wife Jai Lin, Martha and her husband Richard Bertolino, Kathy Todd, Mary-Ellen Mizzi Kinser, Janet Mizzi Balser and her husband David Balser, other relatives and friends. The funeral will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, January 2 at 9am, to Stella Maris parish church, Sliema where Mass, praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at the Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On December 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, THERESA, née Ciappara, widow of Joseph, aged 84, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Moira and her husband Alexander Falzon, Carmen and her husband Saviour Pace, Antoinette and her hus­band Patrick Fenech, Joseph and his wife Bernadette, Joanne, and Josette and her husband Reuben Zammit; her grand­children Marisa, Alexia, Christopher, Kurt, Lara, Jennifer, Alessandra, Michaela, Matthew, and Nicole; her great-grandchildren Liam and Kyran; her brothers and sisters Angela, Alfred, Andrew, Salvinu and Giovanna; their families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, January 2 at 3.30pm at Naxxar parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of my dearest mother ERSILIA on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Helen, Vincent and all our family.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. On the third anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her husband Andrea-Karl, her parents Joe and Lilian, her brother Sean and sister-in-law Daniela, her grandmother Doris Borg, her in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at San Ġorġ Preca parish church, Swatar.

BRINCAT. In memory of my darling husband JOE. So dearly loved, so sorely missed. Olivia.

BUGELLI – FRANK. Remembering him on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers – treasuring his precious memories, his wife Marlene, sons Joseph and Brian, their respective wives, grandchildren, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul is being celebrated tomorrow at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church.

CALI – YVETTE. Lovingly remembered on the first anniversary of her demise. Her children and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – CARMELA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Much loved and sadly missed by her children Anna, Rita, Aldo, Phyllis, Mario, Joseph, Paul and Dorothy, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

Although we smile and make no fuss,

No one misses her more than us;

And when old times we oft recall,

That’s when we miss her most of all.

CASSAR PARNIS – LOLLIE. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her meeting the Lord, 2.1.2016. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her husband, children and grandchildren. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Other Masses are also being cele­brated tomorrow for the repose of her soul. Rest in peace.

D’AMATO. Cherished memories of JOSEPHINE, today the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her children and their families. Merciful Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBATTISTA – CARMELO. Cherished memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. We deeply miss you, dad. His family.

DINGLI. In loving memory of MARY on the fourth anniversary of her demise, December 29. Forever missed by her children and their respective families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL – DOREEN. Fond and treasured memories of a loving wife, mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Anton, Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy, and Ian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved LOUIS, today the 25th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and so sadly missed by his wife Rose, his children and their spouses Jojo and Denise, Paul and Anouk, George, Marie and Michael, and grandchildren Beppe, Vibeke, Robert, Greta and Andrew. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

ENGERER – ROBERT. Remembering a very dear brother and uncle on his anniversary and always. His brother David and Joan, Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of MIMI, a beloved mother and grandmother, on the first anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mary Rose Bajada, Frederick and his wife Margaret and grandchildren.

GALEA. In loving memory of ALBERT, a dear husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his wife Doris, his children Mona and her husband Paul, Donald, his grandchildren Larissa, Benjamin, Nicola, Yanika, Justin and his great-grandchildren Fred and Lucy. Lord grant him eternal rest.

GREGORY – LILIAN. Today the 17th anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by her family in UK and Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LANZON – ANTOINETTE. On the eighth anniversary of her demise, January 1, 2009. Unfading memories of a devoted wife, a caring mother and grandmother and a dear sister. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MARGUERAT – SALVINA, 7.1.’99. Precious memories of our beloved mother.

You were a gift to us

So unique, gentle and kind

Forever in our hearts

Your memory is enshrined.

Dearest mother we sorely miss you

Your smile we can’t forget

In heaven you’re our angel

To guide, comfort and protect.

Your children Carol, Celine, Claude, Marielle, Maud and Cynthia.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. Precious and beautiful memories of my beloved grandson who was called to his heavenly abode two years ago today. Forever loved, forever missed. Dearest Matthew, the special bond that we have always shared is stronger than ever. On my darkest nights, you are a luminous star. Nanna Tina.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. Not a single day passes that you are not in our thoughts. We miss you so much Matt, but within our hearts you will always live. Look over us our dear angel. Erika and your cousins James, Jonathan, Chrissa and Andrew.

MEILAK. In memory of our dearest friend MATTHEW. Although depar­ted, never forgotten. Alex and Luke.

PIROTTA – EMANUELA. Treasured memories of a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the 34th anniversary of her demise, December 28. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PIROTTA – PAUL. Today the first anniversary of his passing away. Loved and deeply missed. His family.

SPITERI PARIS – MARY. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the first anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Albert, Therese, Vicky and George and their families. Lord grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of FRANK who passed away 37 years ago today. Always remembered by Charles, Louise, Mark and Francesca.

TABONE – MARY, née Cini. January 1, 1989. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother. Joseph, Noel, Tonio, in-laws and their families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

ZAMMIT – Capt. ANTHONY ZAMMIT. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed today and always by his wife Josephine and daughters Veronica and Franca.

