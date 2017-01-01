€361,611 from fun run go to L-Istrina
Once again The President’s Solidarity Fun Run, supported by Banif Bank for the eighth year running, has collected a mammoth amount of funds – €361,611 – which was the largest single donation to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation during L-Istrina. A team from Banif Bank, led by its chairman, Michael Frendo, were present to mark the occasion. Dr Frendo said: “For the past eight years, the bank has been part of this heartening story and overwhelming display of solidarity. And year after year we keep exceeding expectations. The bank wishes to thank the thousands of participants, the MCCFF and the Banif team who contributed towards this extraordinary show of generosity.”
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.