Making a difference

The coming year will be unique in more ways than one.

The first half of 2017 will not merely mark the first EU presidency led by Malta, but it will also be the first time the EU will initiate negotiations for the withdrawal of one of its Member States.

Much as we intend to address this dossier with particular attention, there is also a broader EU agenda at stake and the Union needs to give it due consideration and look beyond Brexit.

The external or foreign policy elements of the Maltese presidency will be aimed at enhancing the EU’s visibility and credibility as a guarantor of peace, prosperity and fundamental rights and values, especially in the countries closest to us on the European continent, the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

There is a definite sense of expectation in EU quarters that Malta should leave its imprint primarily on Mediterranean affairs.

Libya clearly lies at the heart of this concept. We will continue to back the Libyan Political Agreement as the cornerstone of the political dialogue, encompassing all components of Libyan society, Libyan sovereignty and taking into account Libyan ownership. We have a proven track record as a trusted partner in this equation. This was also evidenced during the visit to Malta by Prime Minister Serraj only a few weeks ago, discussions during the Prime Minister’s tour of European capitals, and more recently my discussions with Egyptian President El Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry in Cairo. We intend to put these credentials to good use.

Tunisia is a key Mediterranean partner of the European Union and we will continue to emphasise the need to strengthen relations. The EU’s efforts in support of Tunisia’s democratic transition and economic development are a crucial and determining factor to the country’s recovery and political stability.

In Syria, the lack of an effective cessation of hostilities until now has heralded nothing but a proxy war with grave repercussions in the region. The present scenario appears to be almost inextricable but in the – admittedly limited – room for manoeuvre available in the United Nations Security Council on this issue, Malta will continue to actively support the outreach conducted by High Representative Federica Mogherini to central players in this conflict.

Wherever and whenever the occasion arises, we will also make our own voice heard with regional players whose activities have done very little to quell the violence, and we will back this up with decisions on a bilateral level.

For its part, the Middle East Peace Process seems to be stuck in a perennial stalemate. The statements made and unilateral actions witnessed recently, have hardly been reassuring. During its presidency, Malta will strive to keep key parameters for the Two-State Solution alive. There is a lot to reflect upon in US Secretary of State’s analytical speech on the Two-State Solution of a few days ago. The ‘French Initiative’ presently underway is very much in line with Malta’s longstanding position of promoting peace and constructive dialogue. I look forward to participating in the Paris International Conference due to be held in mid-January and to contributing to this exercise.

Over the next six months, Malta will also seek to contribute to efforts directed at the stabilisation of the Western Balkans and Turkey. The EU needs to remain engaged and Malta will continue to promote EU Enlargement and the Stabilisation and Association Process, not only for the sake of stability, but also so that European values in these countries are strengthened further.

We must also find ways to maximise the potential of relations with entities that to different degrees set the tone for regional dialogue. The League of Arab States is one such institution, which also thanks to the persistent arguments made by Malta has become a key interlocutor for the EU. The Liaison Office between the Commission and the League of Arab States, which Malta hosts, is a tool at our disposal, which we hope will continue to broaden its operations during our presidency. In parallel we will work at consolidating synergies with other major players in Mediterranean affairs such as the Anna Lindh Foundation and the Union for the Mediterranean.

While the region is not traditionally associated with Malta’s foreign policy, the Eastern Partnership is an important dimension of the European Neighbourhood Policy that assists eastern neighbours address challenges in the fields of democracy, good governance, stability, sustainable economic development, energy security and people-to-people contacts. Malta will continue to promote regional cooperation with the Eastern Partnership countries and encourage them to continue to make progress in these fields.

Thematically, migration together with security, will be the foremost priority on the foreign policy agenda. Addressing migration in an effective and innovative manner requires a twofold approach; we need to identify and address the root causes of the phenomenon. We need to participate in the development of the countries of origin and to agree on effective measures to better manage and monitor the movements of their citizens across borders. On February 8-9, Malta will be hosting the Joint Valletta Action Plan Senior Officials Meeting, which will include the participation of both EU Member States as well as African countries, and assess the progress registered since the Valletta Summit of November 2015.

Malta strongly believes that we should also consider innovative ways of engaging. It is in this spirit that Malta intends to hold an event that brings together Foreign Ministers from the EU, the southern neighbourhood and the Gulf Cooperation Council. This novel formation will aim to provide a forum for a constructive discussion on issues such as culture, education, youth and interfaith dialogue.

It is precisely this enterprising approach which Malta, in support of High Representative Mogherini’s work, hopes to bring to the EU’s foreign policy during its presidency.

We intend to continue building a more credible and dynamic Union and, ultimately, to make a difference.

George Vella is Minister for Foreign Affairs.