A Labour of Love… Blogpost 46…

A Happy New Year to all my devoted followers… oh, and to all my constituents as well of course. 2017 will be a year when our great… but lovable leader Jo-zeff sets out to conquer the few areas of our society not yet to succumb to both his boyish charm and his political genius.

As I sit here at my desk I am still in awe and wonder at just how fortunate we are in Malta to thrive under our noble kapo’s benign jackboot. And what about that Libyan plane hijack? Not only did Jo-zeff solve the whole thing… and single-handedly at that, he also brought the crisis to a peaceful end with not even a single person harmed… Prosit Ġuż… and prosit again.

And it is at times like this that I reflect on the one question that dominates discussion in the bars and on the TV: will Franco Debono run for Parliament on the PL ticket? To be honest, I’ve no idea. But what I do know is that, above all, Jo-zeff values loyalty… to him and to the party, but mostly towards him.

So to select someone who has bunked off once is, to say the least, taking something of a gamble. But who am I to advise our charismatic and loveable leader on who to select? Just as long as that Debono fellow doesn’t stand in my district, I don’t care what he does.

You know, in some ways I see a strong resemblance between Franco D and the almost President of the United States, Donald ‘Thump’. Both have egos the size of Mount Rushmore (By the way: what are the odds on ‘Thump’ being the next face to be carved on it?). Both seem to me to as far as possible to the right as Genghis Khan and both seem to change their minds with the weather. But at least the Debono character is not the leader of the almost free world.

One good thing about this Christmas break, it has taken the heat off poor Kon. That man has been pilloried mercilessly by the Opposition’s predatory hacks for far too long.

After all, what did he do wrong? OK, OK… quite a bit, I hear you say.

Well, maybe, but that’s no reason to hound the poor man to distraction. He’s only human after all. A lone voice in the wilderness just trying his level best to bring lasting prosperity to the country, the government and himself. Time to back off him, I think guys… or else!

To Christmassy things: this festive break has been, for the most part, one of the happier ones for yours truly. Mostly accompanied by my ‘radiate’ fiancée Doris, I attended a record number of thrashes. By far the best one was Jo-zeff’s bash at the glass menagerie in Mile End Road, where the champagne flowed like glue and a good time was had by nearly everyone.

Sadly, my beloved fiancée didn’t get quite as much out of the evening as she put in and was, once again, ejected for an unfortunate bout of fisticuffs with the wife of some minor party official.

Well, the woman was warned, by Doris, that the last sausage roll on the plate was hers and hers alone. Yet the silly woman still tried to deny my beloved her rightful roll. Whereupon a skirmish took place that resulted in the minor party official’s wife bleeding somewhat copiously from her nostrils. Not surprising really, since a straight jab from my beloved had caused the stupid cow’s snout to closely resemble a tomato dropped from a great height.

However, loyal to the last, the sweet girl waited outside in the rain for me to finish eating, drinking and networking for another three hours. I can see our marriage is definitely going to be one of give and take… she gives and I…

Comments:

Red till ‘ded’ writes: “For me, il-Prim Ministru Chuwseff, she is even more ‘grate’ than il-perit; x’tagħseb?

Blue moon writes: “Never in the history of human ‘conscript’ has so much been done for so few in Chuwseff’s circle.”