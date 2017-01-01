Hollyweed? Pranksters alter iconic sign

Los Angeles residents have woken up on New Year's Day to find a prankster has altered the famed Hollywood sign.

It now reads HOLLYWeeD.

Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism, KABC-TV reports.



Police have also notified the US city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which made the recreational use of marijuana legal, beginning in 2018.