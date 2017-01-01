Watch: With taxi drivers like this one, maybe it's best to walk

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Using a taxi on New Year's Eve is meant to be the safe and sensible thing to do.

But as the video above shows, not all taxi drivers place road safety high on their list of priorities.

Dashcam footage sent to Times of Malta shows a white taxi turn right while on the outside lane of the Msida skatepark roundabout, cutting off a car and almost causing a crash in the process.

"Look at that! Look at that!" the livid motorist who owns the footage can be heard exclaiming.

"Youths use taxis to reduce the risk of accidents and instead use the services of cowboy taxis," the man, who asked to remain anonymous, told Times of Malta. "This needs to end now."

A copy of the video footage has been forwarded to Msida district police and the officer in charge of the police's traffic section.

Last November, a white taxi was caught running a red light as it came dangerously close to knocking down a motorcyclist in Luqa.

Caught something worth sharing on camera? Get in touch at [email protected]