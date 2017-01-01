Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that hoteliers are rubbing their hands in anticipation at a bumper six months thanks to the 20,000 delegates expected for the EU Council presidency.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with an editorial about Malta assuming the EU presidency, saying "today is a historic day any which way one looks at it."

MaltaToday peeks into its crystal ball to make some predictions for the year ahead.

It-Torca reports that electricity tariffs are set to rise in various European countries in the first months of 2017, "but not in Malta".

Il-Mument juxtaposes Malta assuming the EU presidency with the shadow cast by the Panama Papers scandal.

Kulħadd tells the story of Christiana Kavi, a Nigerian woman rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta as she tried to cross the Mediterranean, nursed back to health at Mater Dei Hospital and who is now in Italy to start a new life.