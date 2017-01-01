Advert
Sunday, January 1, 2017, 08:22

Thousands pack Valletta streets to celebrate start of 2017

Republic Street packed for New Year's Eve celebrations

  • Photo: Jason Micallef/Facebook

  • Photo: Jason Micallef/Facebook

  • Photo: Jason Micallef/Facebook

Thousands packed Valletta's Republic Street to celebrate the turn of the year last night in what Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef described as "phenomenal" New Year's Eve celebrations. 

Dr Micallef shared photos of the event on his Facebook page. 

Malta's capital was a hive of activity as musicians Ozzy Lino, Daniel Cauchi & the Big Band Brothers featuring Marit Kesa and DJ hosts Pierre Cordina and Clint Bajada kept crowds entertained. 

A projection created by Mcast students in collaboration with the Valletta 2018 Foundation lit up the Grandmaster's Palace before it was replaced with an animated countdown to see in 2017. 

X-Factor UK 2015 finalists Reggie and Bollie, DJ Mykill and Trumpet Live added to the festive vibe.

